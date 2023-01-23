NJPW Announces 2023 All Star Junior Festival

NJPW has announced The All Star Junior Festival for March 1, 2023 at Korakuen Hall. Junior heavyweights from multiple companies, including NJPW, AJPW, DDT, CMLL, NOAH, and others, will compete. NJPW issued the following statement:

Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible event on NJPW World pay per view, powered by LEC!

It’s the first ever All Star Junior Festival in Korakuen Hall! Junior heavyweights from across the world, independent to major leagues will all be in action on a once in a lifetime card!

Represented will be:

2AW

666 Pro-Wrestling

All Japan Pro-Wrestling

Big Japan Pro-Wrestling

CMLL

DDT Pro-Wrestling

DRADITION

DRAGON GATE

GanbarePro-Wrestling

GLEAT

Just Tap Out

Kyushu Pro-Wrestling

Michinoku Pro-Wrestling

New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Osaka Pro-Wrestling

PANCRASE MISSION

Pro-Wrestling BASARA

Pro-Wrestling FREEDOMS

Pro-Wrestling NOAH

Pro-Wrestling SECRET BASE

Pro-Wrestling ZERO1

Ryuukyuu Dragon Pro-Wrestling

Tickets for the event go on sale January 21, and you’ll be able to watch all the action live on NJPW World PPV!