NJPW Announces 2023 All Star Junior Festival

NJPW has announced The All Star Junior Festival for March 1, 2023 at Korakuen Hall. Junior heavyweights from multiple companies, including NJPW, AJPW, DDT, CMLL, NOAH, and others, will compete. NJPW issued the following statement:
Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible event on NJPW World pay per view, powered by LEC!
It’s the first ever All Star Junior Festival in Korakuen Hall! Junior heavyweights from across the world, independent to major leagues will all be in action on a once in a lifetime card!
Represented will be:
2AW
666 Pro-Wrestling
All Japan Pro-Wrestling
Big Japan Pro-Wrestling
CMLL
DDT Pro-Wrestling
DRADITION
DRAGON GATE
GanbarePro-Wrestling
GLEAT
Just Tap Out
Kyushu Pro-Wrestling
Michinoku Pro-Wrestling
New Japan Pro-Wrestling
Osaka Pro-Wrestling
PANCRASE MISSION
Pro-Wrestling BASARA
Pro-Wrestling FREEDOMS
Pro-Wrestling NOAH
Pro-Wrestling SECRET BASE
Pro-Wrestling ZERO1
Ryuukyuu Dragon Pro-Wrestling
Tickets for the event go on sale January 21, and you’ll be able to watch all the action live on NJPW World PPV!
