Updated WWE 2023 Royal Rumble Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2023

Updated WWE 2023 Royal Rumble Card

WWE updated the match card for Saturday's 2023 Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of RAW IS XXX. Check out the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

-  Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, 15 More TBD

-  Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, 23 More TBD

-  Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

-  Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

-  Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Tags: #wwe #royal rumble

