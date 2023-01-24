WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Actually Wants Steve Austin To Wrestle Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2023

WWE Actually Wants Steve Austin To Wrestle Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 39

On Monday, a report emerged from Fightful which revealed WWE has offered Stone Cold Steve Austin an "enormous" amount of money to wrestle Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39, now that The Rock is believed unable to compete at the big event.

During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the opponent actually pitched for Austin was Brock Lesnar and not Roman Reigns.

"The [Austin] match that was not Roman Reigns, it was Brock Lesnar," Meltzer said. "But as you can tell pretty much by the show [last night], it's not happening."

Meltzer believes Austin vs. Lesnar seems unlikely:

"It's not on. Something can happen now. It's been talked about probably for months. I know when that Brock Lesnar-Gunther thing came up, I was told immediately that's not happening or that's not the idea right now, maybe it's gonna happen now but the idea was something that's a secret. Austin was that secret. The match is not on and it looks like it's gonna be Lesnar with Lashley, based on the show tonight. I don't have that confirmed that it's a WrestleMania. Obviously, they will likely be in the Rumble and probably feud and whether that means Montreal [at Elimination Chamber] or WrestleMania, I don't know but it feels like it's probably something to do with WrestleMania."

In regards to Reigns, Meltzer believed we will know by Saturday's Royal Rumble: "As far as Roman Reigns, I don't know but I figure that whatever Roman Reigns's situation will be we will know on Saturday night based on who wins the Rumble."

 

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #steve austin #brock lesnar #wrestlemania

