WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Former Three Time World Champion Teases WWE RAW IS XXX Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2023

Former Three Time World Champion Teases WWE RAW IS XXX Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has urged fans on his social media to tune in to tonight's WWE RAW IS XXX broadcast on his social media.

The 3X World Champion and  Founder & CEO of DDPY has not officially been announced for the broadcast but is seemingly teasing one as his post on Twitter and Instagram includes the RAW IS XXX logo and also a winking emoji.

WWE Hall of Famer Reveals He Never Heard Back From Company About WWE RAW IS XXX Appearance

During the latest Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray revealed that while WWE contacted him to be a part of tonight's 30th annive [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 23, 2023 03:55PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #raw xxx #ddp #diamond dallas page

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80318/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer