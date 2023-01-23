Former Three Time World Champion Teases WWE RAW IS XXX Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has urged fans on his social media to tune in to tonight's WWE RAW IS XXX broadcast on his social media.
The 3X World Champion and Founder & CEO of DDPY has not officially been announced for the broadcast but is seemingly teasing one as his post on Twitter and Instagram includes the RAW IS XXX logo and also a winking emoji.
Tune in to @WWE Raw tonight 😉💥💎 pic.twitter.com/Xowlb6gB1l— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) January 23, 2023
