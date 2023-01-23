WWE Hall of Famer Reveals He Never Heard Back From Company About WWE RAW IS XXX Appearance

During the latest Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray revealed that while WWE contacted him to be a part of tonight's 30th anniversary of RAW he never heard back from the company. Ray said:

"I did get a phone call about it. I did say that if me and D-Von were going to do something that would be able to help another tag team, like maybe go out there and do the ‘Wassup’ spot and ‘Get the tables’ with another tag team, and kind of let them get the rub or the shine off of playing one of the hits. I would have been more than happy to do that, never got a callback and I’m here talking to you guys."

There is speculation that not contacting him back could have something to D-Von who announced his departure from the company last week.