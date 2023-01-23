Kevin Nash Reiterates He "Would Never Do Anything To Harm Himself"

During the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash explained the true meaning behind concerning comments he made. Nash recently had many people concerned after saying he could take a gun to his mouth and leave a note, which sparked a welfare concern and police going to his house to check he was doing fine. Nash recently lost his son and has been grieving so many were naturally worried he may do something to herm himself.

Nash revealed that actually the gun reference was linked to a joke he shared with Scott Hall back in WCW.

“So for the people that don’t know, the easiest way for me to explain this is, so I did the thing last week, and I mean, I’m not saying that I’m not in a great place, but I promise you, everybody out there, this whole fu**ing week, people have been saying, ‘Man, we need you. We love you. You were one of the best big men.’ If you’re trying to save my life, you better say I’m the best big man, ok.’” (He laughs).

“Emily Sherman was Brad Siegel’s niece, but she worked for us. I think she worked in international or whatever when we were in WCW. Her and Scott started dating. She would travel with us a lot on the road when we would go from from town to town, especially from Nitro to Thunder. It was always this ongoing thing where they would say, ‘Well, what do you guys think about that?’ Scott and I would both say, ‘Yeah, as soon as we get done sticking a pistol in our mouth.’

They would say, ‘Oh, that’s not funny’ and Scott would say, ‘It is because we’re gonna leave a note.’ A couple people buzzed her and they’re like, ‘Hey, your boy Nash, I think he’s in trouble.’ She watches it and pops. Like she watches it and pops, she’s like, ‘Oh, they don’t know the skit.’ They don’t know, it’s the note. You know, it’s like, that’s what makes it funny.”



Nash added that he "would never do anything to harm himself."

“Last week I made some off-color remarks, but for anybody out there, I would never do anything to harm myself. I guess people don’t realize I have a wife that’s been with me for 35 fu**ing years. It’s never been about me. I drive a fu**ing ’05 Mustang. I know it sounds like that skit from fu**ing Saturday Night Live where, ‘I drive a Dodge Stratus’, but I drive a 2005 Mustang. I don’t give a fu**. It’s never been about me. It’s about the people that I take care of and that’s your job. Your job is to provide and protect. That’s your job.”

Posting on social media, Kevin Nash claimed that his comments had been blown out of all proportion.