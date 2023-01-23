WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross On Why Shelton Benjamin Never Reached The Same Heights As Brock Lesnar

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2023

Jim Ross On Why Shelton Benjamin Never Reached The Same Heights As Brock Lesnar

During the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Ross reflected on why Shelton Benjamin didn't have the same standout career as Brock Lesnar considering they both come up the ranks together. He made the following comments on his Grilling JR podcast. J.R. Said:

“I liked it. I liked them a lot. Shelton was in that one all-star class that we signed that included Lesnar and Batista and Cena, and Orton. Shelton by far [was] the best pure athlete of the group that caught it quicker, that got it, so to speak, was Shelton. Shelton’s issues were always the fact that he, charisma-wise, just didn’t directly connect to the audience. But athletically speaking, you know, Shelton needed a manager, Shelton needed a mouthpiece to help him move, move the needle a little bit.”

Ross also discussed Shelton joining forces with Charlie Haas and Kurt Angle in Team Angle. 

“So, Shelton finally got a little break there, which I was very happy for. You know, Charlie Haas is an Oklahoma kid from Edmond Oklahoma. And so I have a special place in my heart for him. And, of course, Kurt was one of our signees.

“I just thought that pairing had a lot of chemistry and had a lot of symmetry and had a lot of credibility. So I enjoyed that presentation a great deal for many different reasons.”

Source: insidetheropes.com
Tags: #wwe #jim ross #shelton benjamin #brock lesnar

