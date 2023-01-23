Jim Ross On Why Shelton Benjamin Never Reached The Same Heights As Brock Lesnar

During the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Ross reflected on why Shelton Benjamin didn't have the same standout career as Brock Lesnar considering they both come up the ranks together. He made the following comments on his Grilling JR podcast. J.R. Said:

“I liked it. I liked them a lot. Shelton was in that one all-star class that we signed that included Lesnar and Batista and Cena, and Orton. Shelton by far [was] the best pure athlete of the group that caught it quicker, that got it, so to speak, was Shelton. Shelton’s issues were always the fact that he, charisma-wise, just didn’t directly connect to the audience. But athletically speaking, you know, Shelton needed a manager, Shelton needed a mouthpiece to help him move, move the needle a little bit.”

Ross also discussed Shelton joining forces with Charlie Haas and Kurt Angle in Team Angle.