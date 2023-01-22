William Regal Talks Returning To WWE, No Longer Doing Interviews

William Regal was a guest on the Distraction Pieces Podcast, where he spoke about his return to WWE.

You can read highlights below.

On returning to WWE: “It’s as if nothing’s ever happened and nothing’s changed in the slightest. It’s weird. Anybody listening that’s young –- I know you don’t like listening to older people –- but make the most of every second you have on this Earth, because … you get to a certain age and you hear it from all old people, time goes so quickly and we waste a lot of it.”

On not doing any more interviews for a while moving forward: “I’m doing nothing else about anything or wrestling or anything for at least a year and I’m happy with that. I’m quite happy being in the background.”

On not being on WWE TV: “I’m quite happy not being in the limelight. And I have been for many years. I had my time.”