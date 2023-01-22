WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

William Regal Talks Returning To WWE, No Longer Doing Interviews

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 22, 2023

William Regal Talks Returning To WWE, No Longer Doing Interviews

William Regal was a guest on the Distraction Pieces Podcast, where he spoke about his return to WWE.

You can read highlights below.

On returning to WWE: “It’s as if nothing’s ever happened and nothing’s changed in the slightest. It’s weird. Anybody listening that’s young –- I know you don’t like listening to older people –- but make the most of every second you have on this Earth, because … you get to a certain age and you hear it from all old people, time goes so quickly and we waste a lot of it.”

On not doing any more interviews for a while moving forward: “I’m doing nothing else about anything or wrestling or anything for at least a year and I’m happy with that. I’m quite happy being in the background.”

On not being on WWE TV: “I’m quite happy not being in the limelight. And I have been for many years. I had my time.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #william regal

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80294/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer