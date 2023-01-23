WWE 2K23 Will Be Released In March 2023

WWE and 2K announced today that WWE 2K23 will be released this March and with WWE veteran John Cena on the cover of the game which will be released in standard, deluxe, and icon editions.

Notable modes include a new 2K Showcase featuring John Cena, and the WarGames event. Other new features include online multiplayer in MyFaction and an enhanced MyGM mode.

The game can be pre-ordered with gameplay launching on March 14. The hype material for the game reads, "See John Cena, "Beat John Cena," "Be Even Stronger Than John Cena." The hashtag for the game is #EvenStronger.

Click here for confirmed names on the game roster.

2K has the following details on their website regarding the editions of the game:

The WWE 2K23 Icon Edition Includes:

3-Day Early Access, starting March 14th, 2023.

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

• Playable Bad Bunny Character

• 1x Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card

Deluxe Edition Content

• Season Pass Access (5x DLC)

• MyRISE Mega-Boost

• SuperCharger

• 1x Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card

• 1x Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card

• 1x Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card

• 1x Gold Edge MyFACTION Card

• 3x Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs

Ruthless Aggression Content

• Playable Prototype Cena

• 1x Prototype Cena MyFACTION Card

• Playable Leviathan Batista

• Playable Young OVW-Era Randy Orton

• Playable Young OVW-Era Brock Lesnar

• John Cena Legacy Championship Belt

• Wrestlemania 22 Arena

Icon Edition Content

• 1x Emerald Paul Heyman Manager MyFACTION Card

• 3x Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs

You can check out the trailer below.