Confirmed WWE 2K23 Roster So Far

Below is a confirmed list of talent that will be featured in the official WWE 2K23 video as they have appeared in the promotional material for the game. A much more extensive roster will be revealed in the coming days and weeks ahead. Check out the confirmed names below:
John Cena
Austin Theory
Bad Bunny – pre-order bonus
Logan Paul
Triple H
Bianca Belair
Asuka
Edge
‘Prototype’ John Cena (OVW era) – Icon Edition Exclusive
‘Leviathan’ Batista (OVW era) – Icon Edition Exclusive
OVW era Randy Orton – Icon Edition Exclusive
OVW era Brock Lesnar – Icon Edition Exclusive
Paul Heyman (manager)
Kurt Angle
The Rock
Shawn Michaels
The Undertaker
Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Cruz Del Toro
Bron Breakker
Alexa Bliss
Tommaso Ciampa
Kevin Owens
AJ Styles
Adam Pearce (MyGM)
Rey Mysterio
The Miz
Rhea Ripley
Damian Priest
Cody Rhodes
Ronda Rousey
Brock Lesnar
