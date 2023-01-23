WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Confirmed WWE 2K23 Roster So Far

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2023

Below is a confirmed list of talent that will be featured in the official WWE 2K23 video as they have appeared in the promotional material for the game. A much more extensive roster will be revealed in the coming days and weeks ahead. Check out the confirmed names below:

John Cena

Austin Theory

Bad Bunny – pre-order bonus

Logan Paul

Triple H

Bianca Belair

Asuka

Edge

‘Prototype’ John Cena (OVW era) – Icon Edition Exclusive

‘Leviathan’ Batista (OVW era) – Icon Edition Exclusive

OVW era Randy Orton – Icon Edition Exclusive

OVW era Brock Lesnar – Icon Edition Exclusive

Paul Heyman (manager)

Kurt Angle

The Rock

Shawn Michaels

The Undertaker

Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Cruz Del Toro

Bron Breakker

Alexa Bliss

Tommaso Ciampa

Kevin Owens

AJ Styles

Adam Pearce (MyGM)

Rey Mysterio

The Miz

Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest

Cody Rhodes

Ronda Rousey

Brock Lesnar


