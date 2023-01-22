The Rock Doesn't Feel He Is In Ring Shape For WWE WrestleMania 39

The Rock returning in time for WWE WrestleMania 39 has long been rumored, although now it has emerged that doesn't appear to be happening, which will come as a big disappointment to those who have been waiting years for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns.

It has previously been reported that WWE had been waiting for a decision from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson regarding his WrestleMania status in order for creative to put plans in place.

Johnson reportedly doesn't feel he is in ring shape and will not have the time to train in time for the big event in April.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE knew for a while that Rock felt he couldn’t get in the right ring shape by WrestleMania

“Anything is possible, and it’s certainly possible he could be keeping everything a secret from all by one or two people, but the word is that he doesn’t have the time to get in the shape….All along, if he has the time to do it, he will do it. Put it this way, most are of the opinion that it’s not happening, and it’s been for months. Those on the inside thought the odds were not good based on that thing because (his schedule)….There’s no such thing as 100% because it’s a very secretive business. Within the company, it’s not looking good," Meltzer said.

Meltzer also commented on Monday’s RAW, where the company had originally advertised The Bloodline Acknowledge Ceremony, but instead, the company is running a trial involving Sami Zayn. This has led to a lot of speculation that The Rock might have been involved, especially also given the event will be celebrating RAW's 30th anniversary, but Meltzer believes it was just a simple case of creative changing their minds.

“I would say no only because what I just said is what I said in this week’s Observer unless I say it’s a big swerve. It was known by insiders as the probable thing for a while. It’s not like something he all of a sudden gave the final word on [a] Thursday, like ‘Hey, I’m not doing it.’ It’s like they were aware. They knew…I think this was just a change of plans (acknowledgment ceremony),"

It is worth noting this could be a swerve and if anybody could pull that off it would be The Rock, but for now, at least internally it is believed The Rock will not be a part of WrestleMania 39.