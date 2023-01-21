Chris Jericho Reacts To Being Featured In WWE RAW XXX Video

AEW star Chris Jericho has reacted on his Twitter to being featured in a WWE video to celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of WWE RAW.
WWE has produced a video highlighting the stars and most memorable moments from the last 30 years of their flagship broadcast. AEW star and former WWE Champion Chris Jericho is featured making his epic debut on RAW in the summer of 1999.
Jericho tweeted:
“Pro wrestling transcends any given company. Pro wrestling is about memories….and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw“
Pro wrestling transcends any given company. Pro wrestling is about memories….and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw https://t.co/zRFk9Mpxtb— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 21, 2023
⚡ Major Segment Nixed From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show
There's been a major change made to the creative plans for the RAW XXX 30th anniversary show. One major segment has been nixed from the his [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 21, 2023 05:11PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com