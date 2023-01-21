Major Segment Nixed From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show

There's been a major change made to the creative plans for the RAW XXX 30th anniversary show.
One major segment has been nixed from the historic broadcast.
WWE has been advertising the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony with family members Afa, Sika, Samu, Rikishi, and others who were set to acknowledge Roman Reigns. However, those plans have changed with PWInsider reporting a "Tribal Court" segment will not take place focusing on the issues with Sami Zayn. The report notes it will be "The Trial of Sami Zayn."
The following is advertised for RAW XXX in Philly next Monday.
- Becky Lynch vs Bayley in a Steel Cage Match
- RAW Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Judgment Day
- United States Championships: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley
- WWE Legends including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, X-Pac, Ron Simmons, Road Dogg, Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan, Jerry “The King” Lawler and more.
