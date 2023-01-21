WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Major Segment Nixed From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2023

There's been a major change made to the creative plans for the RAW XXX 30th anniversary show.

One major segment has been nixed from the historic broadcast.

WWE has been advertising the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony with family members Afa, Sika, Samu, Rikishi, and others who were set to acknowledge Roman Reigns. However, those plans have changed with PWInsider reporting a "Tribal Court" segment will not take place focusing on the issues with Sami Zayn. The report notes it will be "The Trial of Sami Zayn."

The following is advertised for RAW XXX in Philly next Monday.

- Becky Lynch vs Bayley in a Steel Cage Match

- RAW Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Judgment Day

- United States Championships: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

- WWE Legends including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, X-Pac, Ron Simmons, Road Dogg, Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan, Jerry “The King” Lawler and more.

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced on social media that Kevin Owens will be going up against Solo Sikoa in singles-action on next Friday’s edition of S [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 21, 2023 02:30PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #the bloodline #roman reigns #raw #raw xxx

