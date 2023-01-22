WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Eric Bischoff Comments On WWE's Broadcasting Deal With FOX

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2023

Eric Bischoff Comments On WWE's Broadcasting Deal With FOX

WWE SmackDown made its debut on FOX in October of 2019 and there have been reports of late that the show is losing FOX money.

WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff has shared his thoughts on the matter during the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff told his listeners: 

"Here’s the interesting part, it doesn’t matter. Because, here’s what we don’t know. Let’s just take it at face value alright, which is really hard to do. If we take that at face value, USA is only getting $47,000 a minute for WWE ad time or FOX, okay. Does anybody know the terms of that licensing agreement from between FOX and WWE is? Well, again, this is speculation but here’s the point I’m trying to make. What don’t we know? We don’t know if NBC Universal or FOX are participating in other forms of revenue in addition to the ad sales. So they may be not quite getting whole on ad sales, but they’re making up for it by participating in other forms of revenue. For example, this is a what if, but what if in that licensing agreement NBC Universal also participates in the upside of other events premium live events. Who knows? There’s a lot of ways to participate. It’s one of the reasons I wanted Viacom to invest in TNA, so that TNA had a solid television partner. And yeah, while in many respects it doesn’t make a lot of sense for Viacom to own it unless they’re participating in other revenue streams in the upside with them and there can be a multitude of those opportunities within that agreement. I’m not saying that exists, I don’t know. But it could."

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced on social media that Kevin Owens will be going up against Solo Sikoa in singles-action on next Friday’s edition of S [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 21, 2023 02:30PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #fox #eric bischoff

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80283/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer