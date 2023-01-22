Eric Bischoff Comments On WWE's Broadcasting Deal With FOX

WWE SmackDown made its debut on FOX in October of 2019 and there have been reports of late that the show is losing FOX money.

WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff has shared his thoughts on the matter during the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff told his listeners:

"Here’s the interesting part, it doesn’t matter. Because, here’s what we don’t know. Let’s just take it at face value alright, which is really hard to do. If we take that at face value, USA is only getting $47,000 a minute for WWE ad time or FOX, okay. Does anybody know the terms of that licensing agreement from between FOX and WWE is? Well, again, this is speculation but here’s the point I’m trying to make. What don’t we know? We don’t know if NBC Universal or FOX are participating in other forms of revenue in addition to the ad sales. So they may be not quite getting whole on ad sales, but they’re making up for it by participating in other forms of revenue. For example, this is a what if, but what if in that licensing agreement NBC Universal also participates in the upside of other events premium live events. Who knows? There’s a lot of ways to participate. It’s one of the reasons I wanted Viacom to invest in TNA, so that TNA had a solid television partner. And yeah, while in many respects it doesn’t make a lot of sense for Viacom to own it unless they’re participating in other revenue streams in the upside with them and there can be a multitude of those opportunities within that agreement. I’m not saying that exists, I don’t know. But it could."