Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced on social media that Kevin Owens will be going up against Solo Sikoa in singles-action on next Friday’s edition of SmackDown on FOX.

This will be the final SmackDown before next Saturday’s Royal Rumble, where Owens will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Below is the updated card for next week's SmackDown:

-Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

-Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

-Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row semifinal of the Tag Team Contenders Tournament

-Legado Del Fantasma vs. Imperium semifinal of the Tag Team Contenders Tournament