AJ Styles Almost Appeared At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

WWE Superstar AJ Styles almost appeared at the recent NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event with Karl Anderson.
During that event on January 4 in Tokyo, Karl Anderson defended the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga. WWE and NJPW came to an agreement to allow Anderson to wrestle at the event as he had not long returned to WWE.
Fightful Select reports that there were talks about Anderson’sfriend AJ Styles (who is part of The OC with Anderson & Gallows in WWE) possibly appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as well.
Styles was reportedly in favor of appearing and if he had his way he would have been at the event according to NJPW’s Rocky Romero. Styles however recently suffered a broken ankle during a WWE live event on December 29 and he is currently out of action for a number of months.
It remains unclear if WWE would have approved of Styles appearing.
