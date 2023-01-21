WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Konnan Praises Dominik Mysterio's New WWE Gimmick

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 21, 2023

Konnan Praises Dominik Mysterio's New WWE Gimmick

Konnan was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about Dominik's new gimmick in WWE and how he's been enjoying it.

“Prison Hard Dom. Yeah, he was in jail. He was in jail for a whole day. Or a holding cell. Don’t mess with him. I love what they’re doing with him. You know, he was kind of getting stale with [his father] Rey [Mysterio] and they really like that. They started up the show on ‘Raw’ with them and the Bloodline, which was really good. And everything they’ve given him to do, I think he’s done to perfection, so I’m really happy for him.“

