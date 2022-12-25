WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio Arrested On Christmas Eve

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 25, 2022

WWE has posted a video showing Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showing up at Rey Mysterio's house on Christmas Eve, but this time the WWE legend was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, with an angry Ripley screaming at his side!

This past Thanksgiving Day, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio did the same thing to the WWE legend and left him laid out.

Check out the WWE's tweet below:

This is course a storyline.

