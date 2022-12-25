WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio Arrested On Christmas Eve

WWE has posted a video showing Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showing up at Rey Mysterio's house on Christmas Eve, but this time the WWE legend was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, with an angry Ripley screaming at his side!
This past Thanksgiving Day, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio did the same thing to the WWE legend and left him laid out.
Check out the WWE's tweet below:
…and this time, @reymysterio called the police! pic.twitter.com/7H75T5U5eO— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2022
This is course a storyline.
⚡ Merry Christmas 2022 From WrestlingNewsSource.com
On behalf of everyone at WrestlingNewsSource.com, I would like to wish all of you a very Merry Christmas 2022! I hope you take the day to sp [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 25, 2022 06:17AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com