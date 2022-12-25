WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio Arrested On Christmas Eve

WWE has posted a video showing Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showing up at Rey Mysterio's house on Christmas Eve, but this time the WWE legend was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, with an angry Ripley screaming at his side!

This past Thanksgiving Day, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio did the same thing to the WWE legend and left him laid out.

This is course a storyline.