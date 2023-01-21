Former NJPW Star Debuts During WWE NXT Live Event

Karl Fredericks made his NXT debut appearing during Friday's NXT house show in Fort Pierce, Florida.

It was reported recently by PWInsider that Fredericks had signed with WWE. Fredericks opted not to renew his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling, departing in August last year

He confronted Axiom in the ring. Although he had a microphone seemingly ready to speak he dropped the microphone and made his exit.

Fredericks started in pro wrestling back 2015 before going to the NJPW’s LA Dojo under Katsuyori Shibata to train in 2018 and going to Japan the following year to work the Young Lion Cup tournament. He also competed in that year’s World Tag League, teaming with Hirooki Goto. In 2020, he began competing on New Japan Strong, eventually graduating out of his young lion phase and continuing to wrestle there through 2022.

