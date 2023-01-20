WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News On WWE Making Change To Tag Team Titles

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2023

The Usos are referred to as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, although they are technically still the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

WWE has announced The Usos will defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest on RAW XXX this Monday. 

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that having The Usos defend the titles separately again came as a directive from Triple H:

"The idea right now on the tag team front is that there are two sets of belts. The Usos are champions, but the Raw and Smackdown belts are different. This is a new Paul Levesque move and it does allow the Usos to lose one set of belts and keep the other. It was explained to me that the hope is it makes fans think it’s more likely somebody beats them for one set of belts."

Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #the usos

