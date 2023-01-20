WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dax Harwood Reveals How Much Money FTR Made In WWE as The Revival

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2023

During the latest episode of his podcast, AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR revealed how much money FTR made in WWE when they were then known as The Revival. Harwood said:

“Our first contract for the main roster was 125, 150, 175 (thousand) across the three years and that was it. There’s the potential of making more than that and breaking that 125 barrier, that 125 ceiling, with merch and pay-per-views and stuff like that, and house shows as well, but that was what we had signed. That is a lot of money. That’s a lot of money to me right now. But you got to think about it. If I’m on the road five days a week and I’m spending breakfast, lunch, and dinner all five days a week, let’s not even talk about snacks or whatever, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, five days a week on the road while our wife is at home cooking and paying for groceries for her and my daughter. Then I’m paying for rental cars, and then I’m paying for hotels. I’m not making as much money as you think.”

On their 2019 release:

“We were told, ‘Are you sure you want to do this because there’s a big quote/unquote big change coming and we would love for you to be a part of it.’ We said, ‘We would love to have our release. We need to go out. We need to make a name for ourselves and hopefully come back and make more money, but also increase our marketability for you.’” 

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #aew #dax harwood #ftr #the revival

