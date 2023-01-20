WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Naomi Returning To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2023

Update On Naomi Returning To WWE

WWE will soon have a former SmackDown Women's Champion back in the mix.

Fightful Select has revealed Triniti Fatu, better known as WWE Superstar Naomi, has remained in contact with the company since walking out last year, with one well-placed source noting they are confident that she will be in WWE again.

Speculation, although not confirmed suggests she could appear during the Bloodline acknowledgment ceremony this coming Monday at the RAW 30th-anniversary episode, although there is also a chance she appears as a surprise during the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #naomi

