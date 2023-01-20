Update On Naomi Returning To WWE

WWE will soon have a former SmackDown Women's Champion back in the mix.
Fightful Select has revealed Triniti Fatu, better known as WWE Superstar Naomi, has remained in contact with the company since walking out last year, with one well-placed source noting they are confident that she will be in WWE again.
Speculation, although not confirmed suggests she could appear during the Bloodline acknowledgment ceremony this coming Monday at the RAW 30th-anniversary episode, although there is also a chance she appears as a surprise during the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match.
