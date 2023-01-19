WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another Sign The Rock Is Returning To WWE Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2023

The Rock returning to WWE in 2023 is heavily rumored and with the Royal Rumble event coming up there is every chance he could make a surprise appearance.

There has been speculation concerning The Rock's return for a while, including the PPV poster featuring electricity, and now bull-themed Royal Rumble merchandise on sale on WWE Shop.

If The Rock does return to the company, all money is on him competing against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

D-Von Dudley Gone From WWE

D-Von Dudley has announced he has departed WWE. D-Von had worked as a producer for the company since 2016. In recent years, he has worked a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 19, 2023 03:23PM


