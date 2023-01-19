Another Sign The Rock Is Returning To WWE Soon

The Rock returning to WWE in 2023 is heavily rumored and with the Royal Rumble event coming up there is every chance he could make a surprise appearance.

There has been speculation concerning The Rock's return for a while, including the PPV poster featuring electricity, and now bull-themed Royal Rumble merchandise on sale on WWE Shop.

If The Rock does return to the company, all money is on him competing against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

WWE have dropped some new merch for The Rock on their official shop 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/vpubAEftfd — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 19, 2023