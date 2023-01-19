D-Von Dudley Gone From WWE

D-Von Dudley has announced he has departed WWE.

D-Von had worked as a producer for the company since 2016. In recent years, he has worked as an NXT trainer. In the statement on social media he said:

“The company (WWE) and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. would mike to thank Vince , Paul (HHH), Stephanie, and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the Opportunity that was given. I’m very excited to see where God brings me next, Oh my brother……. TESTIFY!!!!”