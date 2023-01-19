Matt Cardona Files Trademark On "Zack Ryder"

PWInsider is reporting that on January 14th, Matt Cardona has filed to trademark ‘Zack Ryder’:
Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Organization, arranging and conducting of sumo wrestling competitions; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and toys and collectibles for entertainment purposes
If more information becomes available, we will keep you posted.
