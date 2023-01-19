WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Has Been "Very Honest" Over Allegations

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2023

Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Has Been "Very Honest" Over Allegations

During an interview on the Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE CEO Nick Khan was asked if he expects there to be more allegations against Vince McMahon and if it could have an impact on the sale of WWE. Khan said:

“I’m not. It feels like whatever happened, happened, and it’s out there and people know. I’ve always found him to be a very honest broker with this stuff. Even when the process started last summer, there was nothing that he hid, nothing that he covered up. He was very honest about it, I appreciated that, and I think a lot of other folks did too.”

“Everyone is just plowing ahead. You just move forward. In all these businesses, there is never a clean and clear path. There is always some encumbrance, something in the way, some hurdle in the way that you have to get around or get through. I see that like I would any other item like it.” 

Vince McMahon Reaches Multimillion-Dollar Legal Settlement with Rita Chatterton

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reached a settlement with former referee Rita Chatterton who has lo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 19, 2023 03:31PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #nick khan #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80248/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer