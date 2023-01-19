Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Has Been "Very Honest" Over Allegations

During an interview on the Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE CEO Nick Khan was asked if he expects there to be more allegations against Vince McMahon and if it could have an impact on the sale of WWE. Khan said:

“I’m not. It feels like whatever happened, happened, and it’s out there and people know. I’ve always found him to be a very honest broker with this stuff. Even when the process started last summer, there was nothing that he hid, nothing that he covered up. He was very honest about it, I appreciated that, and I think a lot of other folks did too.”

“Everyone is just plowing ahead. You just move forward. In all these businesses, there is never a clean and clear path. There is always some encumbrance, something in the way, some hurdle in the way that you have to get around or get through. I see that like I would any other item like it.”