Vince McMahon Reaches Multimillion-Dollar Legal Settlement with Rita Chatterton

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reached a settlement with former referee Rita Chatterton who has long accused him of rape dating back to 1986. She first went public with the story in 1992.

Chatterton agreed to a "lesser amount" than what she was asking but is expected to receive "millions of dollars," according to a number of sources.

"Mr. McMahon denies and always has denied raping Ms. Chatterton. And he settled the case solely to avoid the cost of litigation," McMahon's attorney Jerry McDevitt told the WSJ.

WWE has not issued a public statement on the matter and Chatterton's lawyer John Clune has declined to comment.