Kevin Nash Issue Statement On Concerning Comments

WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash has issued an official statement following concerns after his comments on his podcast 12 weeks after his son Tristen's passing. He made reference to putting a gun to his mouth and leaving a note which sparked a wellness concern.
TMZ reported today that the police went to his home for a wellness check.
Nash tweeted, "Everyone take a breath. Let's not take my biggest coping mechanism SARCASM and blow it out of proportion. I appreciate the concern and the fact that others find it a perfect time for insults. Continue to get you updates on @TMZ and wrestling sites. I've got legs to train today."
WNS wishes Kevin Nash all the best in dealing with his grief.
