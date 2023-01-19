Former WWE Superstar Tajiri Looks Set To Retire Soon

Former WWE Superstar Tajiri who as worked for ECW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and All Japan Pro-Wrestling has hinted he could be soon about to retire from the ring. During a press conference to celebrate his arrival at the new wrestling promotion Kyushu Pro Wrestling, Tajiri revealed that his run with the company will be his last:

“Thank you for coming today. I am TAJIRI, and I look forward to working with you. I was born in Tamana, Kumamoto Prefecture. I am now 52 years old, and I don’t think I have much time left in my wrestling career, so I think that joining Kyushu Pro Wrestling is the beginning of the end, or the end of my career.

“At my age, I want to be the champion and have hot matches, but more than that, I want to nurture the younger generation.

“When I told this story to Chikuzen, he said that he would be very interested in having me work in Kyushu, and I thought that this would be an organization where I could demonstrate my abilities to the best of my ability.”