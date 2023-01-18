WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Seemingly Confirms Interest To Buy WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2023

A recent report revealed AEW President Tony Khan and his father Shahid were among those reportedly interested in buying WWE. 

During an interview with The Maggie and Perloff Show, Tony seemingly confirmed interest in a purchase of the company. He said:

“I am interested in the news that there’s potentially a sale process. Certainly, I think we’ve [the Khan family] shown that when there’s acquisitions, transactions, we are capable of making the big purchases. AEW is my main focus. But certainly when that news is out there, I think it’s very interesting … I think, you know, it’s very preliminary to talk about that process. But if there is a process there, which it sounds like there may be, then I’m interested in being a part of it, certainly.“

WWE CEO Nick Khan Says He's Never Met Tony Khan But Has A lot Of Respect For His Father

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently appeared on Bill Simmons' podcast to address the WWE sale discussions, Vince McMahon returning, and AEW. Simmons [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 18, 2023 03:03PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #wwe #tony khan

