Tony Khan Seemingly Confirms Interest To Buy WWE

A recent report revealed AEW President Tony Khan and his father Shahid were among those reportedly interested in buying WWE.

During an interview with The Maggie and Perloff Show, Tony seemingly confirmed interest in a purchase of the company. He said:

“I am interested in the news that there’s potentially a sale process. Certainly, I think we’ve [the Khan family] shown that when there’s acquisitions, transactions, we are capable of making the big purchases. AEW is my main focus. But certainly when that news is out there, I think it’s very interesting … I think, you know, it’s very preliminary to talk about that process. But if there is a process there, which it sounds like there may be, then I’m interested in being a part of it, certainly.“