WWE CEO Nick Khan Says He's Never Met Tony Khan But Has A lot Of Respect For His Father

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2023

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently appeared on Bill Simmons' podcast to address the WWE sale discussions, Vince McMahon returning, and AEW.

Simmons asked Khan if he sees AEW a legitimate competitor to WWE. Khan responded, "Well how do you think they're doing now?

Simmons responded, "Not as well although I think they are having a better 2023 than 2022."

Khan added, "I think a couple of things. I've never met the kid Tony Khan, seems like a nice kid to me. I don't know him. I have met his dad who randomly I sat next to at some sports business luncheon that Stephanie and I went to a year and a half or so."

He went on to praise Shad Khan, "I could not be more impressed with the dad. He made his money in the auto parts business, I believe. So he knows that inside out. I don't believe he's involved on the wrestling side of the business, outside of financing it. He has the pockets and that's awesome and I'm sure his kid appreciates it. I was never threatened by that. I tend not to be threatened. I don't feel threatened by anyone on anything..."

Khan added, "I don't care what anyone else is doing. I care what we're doing. As long as we can have the best product on with the best talent and the best writers, I think we're gonna be in good shape."

Khan concluded, "Anyone can run a business at a loss. that's easy as long as someone continues to finance it." Simmons asked if this was in regard to AEW. Khan responded, "I don't know their books. I haven't seen their books. I know our books which are public. We're off the highest grossing revenue in 2022, the highest profitability in 2022. [Those are] other big factors on why Vince wants to explore a potential alternative now."

 

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #aew #nick khan #tony khan #shad khan

