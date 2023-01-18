WWE Nixed NXT "Funeral" Segment Following Passing Of Jay Briscoe

A planned "funeral" segment was nixed from Tuesday's WWE NXT following the news of the sudden death of ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe, who died in a car accident aged 38.
New Day was scheduled to host a funeral segment on NXT on Tuesday night but this was changed to a regular promo segment with an interruption from Pretty Deadly and Gallus, setting up a three-way match for the NXT Tag Team Championship at Vengeance Day on February 4.
⚡ WWE and Triple H Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe
During Tuesday's WWE NXT, Vic Joseph and Booker T paid tribute to ROH star Jay Briscoe, who passed away in a tragic car accident aged just 3 [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 18, 2023 09:17AM
