WWE Nixed NXT "Funeral" Segment Following Passing Of Jay Briscoe

A planned "funeral" segment was nixed from Tuesday's WWE NXT following the news of the sudden death of ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe, who died in a car accident aged 38.

New Day was scheduled to host a funeral segment on NXT on Tuesday night but this was changed to a regular promo segment with an interruption from Pretty Deadly and Gallus, setting up a three-way match for the NXT Tag Team Championship at Vengeance Day on February 4.