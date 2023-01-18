WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Nixed NXT "Funeral" Segment Following Passing Of Jay Briscoe

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2023

A planned "funeral" segment was nixed from Tuesday's WWE NXT following the news of the sudden death of ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe, who died in a car accident aged 38.

New Day was scheduled to host a funeral segment on NXT on Tuesday night but this was changed to a regular promo segment with an interruption from Pretty Deadly and Gallus, setting up a three-way match for the NXT Tag Team Championship at Vengeance Day on February 4.

WWE and Triple H Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe

During Tuesday's WWE NXT, Vic Joseph and Booker T paid tribute to ROH star Jay Briscoe, who passed away in a tragic car accident aged just 3 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 18, 2023 09:17AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #jay briscoe

