Triple H tweeted, "An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe."

An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 18, 2023

WWE has been using their social media to post tributes to Jay who at the time of his death was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother Mark Briscoe in their 13th reign.

He was also a two-time ROH World Champion and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion.