Hulk Hogan Will Be At WWE RAW XXX According To Ric Flair

During his latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the upcoming RAW 30th-anniversary show.

When asked about any other surprises that might take place on the episode, he revealed Hulk Hogan will be there.

"Hulkamania is coming," Flair said. "He confirmed to me last night that he's coming.”

WWE has officially announced the following Legends for the special episode; Road Dogg, Ron Simmons, Sean Waltman, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, The Bella Twins, Teddy Long, Jerry "The King" Lawler.