WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Hulk Hogan Will Be At WWE RAW XXX According To Ric Flair

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2023

Hulk Hogan Will Be At WWE RAW XXX According To Ric Flair

During his latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the upcoming RAW 30th-anniversary show.

When asked about any other surprises that might take place on the episode, he revealed Hulk Hogan will be there.

"Hulkamania is coming," Flair said. "He confirmed to me last night that he's coming.”

WWE has officially announced the following Legends for the special episode; Road Dogg, Ron Simmons, Sean Waltman, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, The Bella Twins, Teddy Long, Jerry "The King" Lawler.

WWE's Vice President of Communications Departs Company After 25 Year

WWE's Vice President of Communications has departed the company after 25 years with the company. Fightful has revealed Adam Hopkins, who ov [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 17, 2023 01:22PM


Tags: #wwe #ric flair #raw #raw xxx #hulk hogan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80227/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer