WWE's Vice President of Communications Departs Company After 25 Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2023

WWE's Vice President of Communications has departed the company after 25 years with the company.

Fightful has revealed Adam Hopkins, who oversaw media communications within the company and also issued statements on big stories has departed although it remains unclear as to why. Since 1997 Hopkins has served in roles such as Fan Services Coordinator, Public Relations Coordinator, Manager of Media Relations, Senior Manager of Public Relations and Corporate Communication, Director of Communications, and Senior Director of Public Relations & Corporate Communications.

PWInsider that Hopkins left the company late last week. This was seen as a big shock within the company. One source called this the equivalent of WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel leaving the company.

Hopkins was seen as a much-respected staff member who also helped set up talent interviews.

We'll update you when we know more.

