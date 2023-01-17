Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's WWE NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT on USA Network will feature fallout from last week’s New Year’s Evil special.
WWE has announced two tag team matches for tonight’s show, which will also see the return of Jinder Mahal and Tyler Bate,
WWE has announced the following:
- Tyler Bate returns to NXT to stay
- Follow-up to Jinder Mahal’s return
- Axiom and Apollo Crews vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes
- Gallus vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs
⚡ WWE's Vice President of Communications Departs Company After 25 Year
WWE's Vice President of Communications has departed the company after 25 years with the company. Fightful has revealed Adam Hopkins, who ov [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 17, 2023 01:22PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com