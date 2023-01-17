Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2023

Tonight’s WWE NXT on USA Network will feature fallout from last week’s New Year’s Evil special.

WWE has announced two tag team matches for tonight’s show, which will also see the return of Jinder Mahal and Tyler Bate,

WWE has announced the following:

- Tyler Bate returns to NXT to stay

- Follow-up to Jinder Mahal’s return

- Axiom and Apollo Crews vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes

- Gallus vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs