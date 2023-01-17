R-Truth Reveals He Underwent Second Surgery Recently

As previously reported, WWE Superstar R-Truth suffered a torn quad back in November 2022, during a WWE NXT match against Grayson Waller. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, R-Truth provided an update on his recovery:

“Yeah, I’m going back to WWE. I just got to heal up. I had to have two surgeries. A lot of people don’t know that. I caught an infection, so I had to have another surgery. So that set me back. Y’all know me, I’m coming back probably sooner than y’all think.”