WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

R-Truth Reveals He Underwent Second Surgery Recently

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2023

R-Truth Reveals He Underwent Second Surgery Recently

As previously reported, WWE Superstar R-Truth suffered a torn quad back in November 2022, during a WWE NXT match against Grayson Waller. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, R-Truth provided an update on his recovery:

“Yeah, I’m going back to WWE. I just got to heal up. I had to have two surgeries. A lot of people don’t know that. I caught an infection, so I had to have another surgery. So that set me back. Y’all know me, I’m coming back probably sooner than y’all think.” 

Superstar Billy Graham Health Update, Now Out Of ICU

A positive update has emerged on “Superstar” Billy Graham. The WWE Hall of Famer is still in hospital with serious health conce [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 16, 2023 03:00PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #nxt #rtruth

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80215/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer