Superstar Billy Graham Health Update, Now Out Of ICU

A positive update has emerged on “Superstar” Billy Graham.

The WWE Hall of Famer is still in hospital with serious health concerns but is out of the ICU. Graham’s wife revealed on his Facebook page recently that he had a very bad infection that had spread to the bones in his ears. He had to be resuscitated where he remained in ICU, waking up some three hours later.

His wife now reports her husband has been moved from ICU to the PCU, the Progressive Care Unit.

“Hi folks. Billy's wife Valerie has supplied an update. She thanks you so much for your prayers, and would be so grateful if you would please keep them coming. Any donation to Billy's gofundme would be greatly appreciated. They are facing mounting treatment and rehabilitation costs. Thank you and God Bless.

They said his heart rate and blood pressure are stable enough to transfer him to the PCU on the 3rd floor so that's what's happening right now. They had to wait for him to finish dialysis before they could move him. He's nervous about being out of ICU but I explained it's because he's getting stronger.”

A GoFundMe profile has been launched, here.

WNS wishes Superstar Billy Graham all the very best in his recovery.