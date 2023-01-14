WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mickie James Wins IMPACT Knockouts Championship at Hard To Kill PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2023

Mickie James is a title holder once again

During the IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view, James defeated Jordynne Grace to win the Knockouts Championship where James put her career on the line. 

Following the match, her family got into the ring to celebrate, including her mother, father, and her son. Her friend former WWE / TNA star Victoria/Tara (Lisa Marie Varon) was also there to celebrate.

Congratulations Mickie James!

Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs #hard to kill #mickie james

