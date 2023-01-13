What Was Said During Today's WWE Talent Meeting Prior To SmackDown

WWE held a talent meeting today in Green Bay, Wisconsin prior to tonight's SmackDown.
PWInsider and Fightful are reporting, Paul "Triple H" Levesque led the meeting which was to address Vince McMahon's role in the company since returning to the board of directors.
Levesque made it clear to the talent that McMahon is only spearheading the process of the selling company. He noted the sale of the company is not "a done deal" and would be a much longer process should McMahon decide to sell up.
Triple H also noted he and Vince have had discussions about WWE creative and McMahon's return does not impact the creative process right now, although he did point out that "anything can change". Vince is reporting deferring to Triple H for the final say.
