WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tony Khan’s Family Reportedly "In The Pool of Potential Buyers For WWE"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2023

Tony Khan’s Family Reportedly "In The Pool of Potential Buyers For WWE"

Barron's, a sub-publication of Wall Street Journal and a subsidiary of Dow Jones & Company, is reporting that AEW's Shad and Tony Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE.

“All Elite Wrestling — a rival to WWE led by Tony Khan and family—is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE, a person close to the potential transaction told Barron’s, adding that the Khans will likely look for a financial partner to acquire the asset. Tony Khan’s father Shahid Khan, a co-owner of AEW, already owns the football team Jacksonville Jaguars and the English soccer club Fulham Football Club, indicating the duo have deep pockets.”

The story does go on to note the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund appears to be the front-runner to WWE.

This week during an interview with In The Zone, Tony Khan was asked if he is monitoring Vince McMahon's return to WWE. He said, "Yeah, absolutely I'm following it, very closely."

SPOILER On Two Legends Set For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special

On January 23, 2023, WWE RAW will celebrate its 30th anniversary on air with a special broadcast taking place in Philadelphia. With the big [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 12, 2023 09:08AM


Tags: #wwe #tony khan #shad khan #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80171/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer