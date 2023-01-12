Tony Khan’s Family Reportedly "In The Pool of Potential Buyers For WWE"

Barron's, a sub-publication of Wall Street Journal and a subsidiary of Dow Jones & Company, is reporting that AEW's Shad and Tony Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE.

“All Elite Wrestling — a rival to WWE led by Tony Khan and family—is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE, a person close to the potential transaction told Barron’s, adding that the Khans will likely look for a financial partner to acquire the asset. Tony Khan’s father Shahid Khan, a co-owner of AEW, already owns the football team Jacksonville Jaguars and the English soccer club Fulham Football Club, indicating the duo have deep pockets.”

The story does go on to note the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund appears to be the front-runner to WWE.

This week during an interview with In The Zone, Tony Khan was asked if he is monitoring Vince McMahon's return to WWE. He said, "Yeah, absolutely I'm following it, very closely."