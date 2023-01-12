WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER On Two Legends Set For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2023

On January 23, 2023, WWE RAW will celebrate its 30th anniversary on air with a special broadcast taking place in Philadelphia.

With the big event moving closer, fans will of course begin to speculate who might appear to celebrate the historic milestone. Kurt Angle recently revealed on his podcast that he has been in talks with WWE about an appearance, while WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be at the show.

PWInsider also reports Sean Waltman (X-Pac) and Kane will also be at the show.

William Regal’s New WWE Role Revealed

William Regal’s new WWE role has been revealed. Regal recently returned to WWE following a brief time with All Elite Wrestling. PWIn [...]

