SPOILER On Two Legends Set For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
On January 23, 2023, WWE RAW will celebrate its 30th anniversary on air with a special broadcast taking place in Philadelphia.
With the big event moving closer, fans will of course begin to speculate who might appear to celebrate the historic milestone. Kurt Angle recently revealed on his podcast that he has been in talks with WWE about an appearance, while WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be at the show.
PWInsider also reports Sean Waltman (X-Pac) and Kane will also be at the show.
⚡ William Regal’s New WWE Role Revealed
William Regal’s new WWE role has been revealed. Regal recently returned to WWE following a brief time with All Elite Wrestling. PWIn [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 11, 2023 05:50PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com