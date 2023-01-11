William Regal’s New WWE Role Revealed

William Regal’s new WWE role has been revealed.

Regal recently returned to WWE following a brief time with All Elite Wrestling.

PWInsider has confirmed that Regal’s new role will be the Vice President, Global Talent Development, which is a very senior role within the company.

Regal was backstage during the January 6 edition of WWE SmackDown from Memphis, Tennessee.

This of course was a signing made before Vince McMahon’s recent return as WWE Executive Chairman and it is not clear if Regal’s new role will be impacted.