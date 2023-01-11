William Regal’s New WWE Role Revealed

William Regal’s new WWE role has been revealed.
Regal recently returned to WWE following a brief time with All Elite Wrestling.
PWInsider has confirmed that Regal’s new role will be the Vice President, Global Talent Development, which is a very senior role within the company.
Regal was backstage during the January 6 edition of WWE SmackDown from Memphis, Tennessee.
This of course was a signing made before Vince McMahon’s recent return as WWE Executive Chairman and it is not clear if Regal’s new role will be impacted.
⚡ Several Reports Surface Debunking WWE Saudi Purchase Rumors
Despite several reports that there are rumors of WWE being purchased by Sthe audi Investment Fund, there are now reports coming foward that [...]— Guy Incognito Jan 11, 2023 10:11AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com