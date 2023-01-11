Several Reports Surface Debunking WWE Saudi Purchase Rumors

Despite several reports that there are rumors of WWE being purchased by Sthe audi Investment Fund, there are now reports coming foward that this is not the case.

Ariel Helwani wrote that there is currently no deal in place and WWE is still “exploring all options.” Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston spoke with a WWE source who denied the story and said it was “untrue”, while Jon Alba said he heard similar reports as Helwani. He added that a high-ranking WWE source told them it was ‘completely false’.

Obviously at this time, and we cannot stress this enough nothing is known for sure. Alba noted that it is unlikely a wrestling reporter would break the news on something like this, as this type of acquisition would be reported by something like the Wall Street Journal. The tweet from DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen confirming the deal last night has since been deleted.

Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say.



The organization is still exploring all options, I’m told. Developing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 11, 2023