WWE Announcer Has Departed The Company

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 11, 2023

WWE NXT announcer Sudu Shah (Sudu Upadhyay) has announced he is departing the company.

Upadhyay took to Twitter to confirm that the January 10 NXT Level Up was his final appearance for the company. He tweeted:

"Yesterday was my final day with the WWE. What an incredible experience working with some of the most talented people I’ve ever met.

Thank you to everyone who watched and supported every week!"

Upadhyay joined WWE in January 2022 as a play-by-play commentator for the 205 Live brand. The cruiserweight show was replaced with NXT Level Up that February.

— Guy Incognito Jan 11, 2023 10:11AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #sudu shah #sudu upadhyay

