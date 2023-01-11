RUMORS WWE Has Been Sold To Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

Following the news of Stephanie McMahon’s resignation from WWE, a rumor has surfaced that the company has been sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and is expected to return to being a private entity.

Reddit user kerrmit125 a trusted source revealed "WWE has been sold."

Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN.com also tweeted:

“Sources: WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince McMahon will return to head of creative but it is expected by some people.”

Sources: #WWE has been sold to

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince McMahon will return to head of creative but it is expected by some people. — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) January 11, 2023

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net also posted, "For what it’s worth, I’m told the Saudi deal is done and they’re taking the company private."

The most trusted sources on the subject, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted that “NOBODY IN WWE HAS CONFIRMED THIS — some have even said they don’t believe it!” Brent Brookhouse of CBSSports.com wrote, “I can’t even get a response from basically anyone in WWE. As I’ve said all night, this is all second and third hand stuff (that I’ve heard anyway) but everything is hitting the same notes. THAT SAID, it could all have the same (incorrect) starting point and have spread outward. The reality is, I don’t think ANYONE is going to have any sort of confirmation of ANYTHING tonight. It’s after 11 p.m. ET on a weeknight. You’re not getting an announcement or real confirmation of something like this at this time on a Tuesday.”

Despite all these RUMORS, WWE itself has confirmed nothing on the matter.