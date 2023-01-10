WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On Legal Action Taken Against Vince McMahon Following His Return To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2023

News On Legal Action Taken Against Vince McMahon Following His Return To WWE

As previously reported, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is now looking to oversee the sale of the company.

A new report from Dave Scherer of PWInsider reveals he was sent an e-mail from a friend who is a party in the WWE shareholder derivative suit that was filed last June by Scott and Scott after the NDA allegations against Vince McMahon surfaced. Below is a copy of that e-mail from the lawyers with names redacted to ensure privacy…

“I hope you had a great holiday season. I’m writing with an update on WWE. We have been working with the company for several months and have received several internal documents, which we have been reviewing. We expect to get an additional batch of documents this week.

You also may have seen the news this past week about Vince McMahon forcing his way back onto the board, along with a major board shakeup. As a result, we believe there is enough of a basis to bring a breach of a fiduciary lawsuit. We hope to file a complaint against McMahon and possibly other directors/officers for breaching their duties to WWE and its shareholders. We should have a draft for you to review in the next couple of days.

It will also require a signature on a one-page verification which we will also send. In the meantime, do you have a phone number we could use in case we need to contact you that way? Please let me know if you have any questions about anything.”

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

