WWE WrestleMania 39 Breaks All-Time Gate Record

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 09, 2023

WWE has announced that WrestleMania 39 has officially broken the all-time gate record for a WrestleMania event with no matches yet announced yet.

The press release released:

WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium Surpasses WrestleMania 32 as Best-Seller in Company History, Nearly Three Months Prior to Event

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39), which will originate from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles across two nights, broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania, despite having yet to announce a single match. The previous record announced was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The record gate comes on the heels of unprecedented ticket sales demand for WWE in 2022, in which it produced the highest-grossing gates of all-time for Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Extreme Rules.Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, which marked WWE’s first major stadium show in the U.K. in 30 years, was the highest-grossing U.K. event in company history.

Additionally, WWE set in-market gate records for SmackDown and Raw events in more than 20 markets for the year, including the December 30 SmackDown, which took place in Tampa, Fla. and heralded the return of WWE Superstar John Cena.

Limited single and two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood can still be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. The event streams live on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.


