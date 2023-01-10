Matt Hardy Explains Why John Cena Never Turned Heel

During his run with WWE, John Cena never turned heel when he was an established name, and Matt Hardy explained why this may have been during his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

Hardy believes a heel Cena might have helped Cena when fans turned on him, but given Cena’s extensive charity work with Make-A-Wish it wouldn't have helped the cause:

“There’s some times in WWE where those decisions are made because the real person is just such a tremendous asset to the company in so many ways. That’s probably why they would never pull the trigger on it. I mean, would it have helped him [Cena] in the long run? I think so. I think it would have, but I just feel like all the Make-A-Wishes, all the appearances, all the charity stuff he did, they just they wanted to keep him in that role. So that’s why they kept him in that same position, kind of like on cruise control.”