The Latest On Uncle Howdy Appearance Featuring Alexa Bliss

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2023

The big news coming out of Monday's WWE RAW involved Alexa Bliss.

During the broadcast, Bliss appeared to address her recent actions against Bianca Belair. Bliss stated that she doesn't regret what she did and she hasn't felt this good in some time. Uncle Howdy imagery appeared on screen and uttered, "Do you feel in charge?".

Uncle Howdy appeared by the entrance way and then the broadcast cut to a commercial.


